Sargsyan and Macron discuss new EU agreement, bilateral ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has stated that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union "opens up new horizons for the bilateral Armenian-French relations”.

Serzh Sargsyan voiced that remark in the statement he made after the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on January 23.



“A central topic of our discussion was the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which was signed between Armenia and the European Union in November, 2017. It is a truly ambitious milestone, in the development of which France played a valuable role. Once again I reiterated our appreciation for the support France has provided all the way through the process of developing EU-Armenia relations. Armenia needs the continued support of your country in this matter,” said President Sargsyan.

