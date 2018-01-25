Armenia and EU discuss migration programs

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The second meeting on a high level of the Armenia-EU Mobility Partnership took place on January 23 in Brussels.

The Armenian MFA has informed that the parties discussed ongoing programs in Armenia, realized in the frames of the partnership, and outlined priorities for the near future.



The parties also touched on successful programs in border management, reintegration of repatriated Armenian citizens, migration, and development.



The Armenian delegation in Brussels was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Nazaryan, who highlighted the successful process of implementation of the agreements on visa facilitation and readmission, which came into force back in 2014, and attached importance to the possible start of the talks on visa liberalization with the EU.





