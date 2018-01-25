Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia is unconditionally committed to CoE values

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has reiterated Armenia’s unconditional commitment to the democratic values of the Council of Europe, "as Armenia works integrally for the common vision of a democratic and peaceful Europe”.

“It is an honor for me to return to this cradle of democracy on our continent, reputed as the pioneer for human rights. We attach great importance to our expanding cooperation and we believe that the continuously strengthening democracy in Armenia embodies this close relationship,” Serzh Sargsyan wrote in the council’s golden book. The Armenian President arrived in Strasburg in the evening of January 23 to participate in the January session of PACE.



President Sargsyan had a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland, who noted that Armenia had achieved significant results in consolidating democracy, human rights and the rule of law in 17 years of cooperation.



Touching on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, President Sargsyan reaffirmed the support for Thorbjorn Jagland’s point of view that human rights protection in Europe must have no “grey areas”.



“It means that the Council of Europe should give equal consideration to human rights of all people living in conflict zones, following the ‘principle of neutrality’,” said the president.



Before the meeting with Thorbjorn Jagland, Serzh Sargsyan had attended the signatures of several CoE conventions by Armenia.



In particular, the parties signed the Convention on Cinematographic Co-Production (revised), the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, the Convention on an Integrated Safety, Security and Service Approach at Football Matches and Other Sports Events, the Additional Protocol to the Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism, and the Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs.