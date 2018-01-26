Karasin: Armenia asked for a Russia-Georgia deal, but it’s bilateral

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Within the next few months, Russia is planning to sign a contract with SGS (Switzerland), the company that will conduct monitoring in the frames of implementation of the Russian-Georgian agreement on customs administration and monitoring of trade in goods.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin said this in the interview to Kommersant newspaper.



“We will try to complete the national procedures as soon as possible in order to sign the papers within the next few months. After that the agreement will come into force,” said Karasin.



- Do I understand correctly that Armenia will be the main beneficiary of this agreement? Is Moscow doing this not so much for Russia as for Armenia, by Yerevan’s request?



- Armenia did make the corresponding request, but this is a strictly bilateral agreement between Russia and Georgia, reached with assistance from Switzerland. It entails no obligations for a third party, naturally, including the republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.”

