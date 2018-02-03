Armenia’s Foreign Minister says Turkey is sticking to stereotypes

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian has said that Turkey cannot but realize that recognition of the Armenian Genocide is an irreversible process.

“It is obvious that the century-long policy of denialism has failed, but Turkey continues to stick to stereotypes. Ankara does not shy away of distorting not only historic facts but also current realities, including by misrepresenting the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights,” said Edward Nalbandian. He has shared this comment on the latest statement of Turkey’s Foreign Minister, who qualified as populism the French President’s recent remarks on the Armenian Genocide.



According to Minister Nalbandian, instead of labeling as populists those who have recognized the Armenian Genocide, Ankara needs to abandon the dangerous populism of its denialism and candidly face its own past.



It is worth noting that French President Emmanuel Macron stated that “there should be day of remembrance for the Armenian Genocide in France” and “there should be fight against the denial of the Armenian Genocide”.