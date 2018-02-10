Armenia and US consider upgrading their political dialogue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan is pleased with the evolving Armenia-U.S. relations.

The head of the state has made that statement at the meeting with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink on February 9.



According to the Armenian presidential press service, Serzh Sargsyan stressed that Armenia is interested in strengthening cooperation with the United States and developing bilateral relations in all spheres of mutual interest. President Sargsyan also thanked the United States for the assistance provided to Armenia in the political, economic and other spheres.



“The interlocutors stressed the importance of upgrading the political dialogue between Armenia and the United States in tune with the evolving economic cooperation that has recently recorded some progress through the active efforts of the U.S.-Armenia Trade and Investment Council and the Armenian-American Intergovernmental Commission,” informed the press service.