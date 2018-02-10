Bulgarian President to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev will arrive in Armenia on a state visit on February 11.

He will have meetings with the President, Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly of Armenia.



His Holiness Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II will receive President Radev at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.



The Bulgarian President will also pay visits to Matenadaran, Tumo Center for Creative Technologies, and Peyo Tavorov Basic School No.131.