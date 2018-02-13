Armenia and Bulgaria agree to strengthen the “human bridge”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has described as “productive” the official visit of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev today.

“I have reiterated my invitation to Rumen Radev to take part in the La Francophonie Summit this autumn in Armenia and of course, I have gladly accepted President Radev’s invitation to visit the friendly state of Bulgaria,” said the Armenian President.



Serzh Sargsyan has touched on Bulgaria’s chairmanship in the Council of the European Union, expressing the hope that it will help advance the start of the talks on visa liberalization for Armenia.



Rumen Radev has noted the meetings were productive in terms of economic cooperation.



“Representatives and employers in the field of small and medium size enterprises already work together and as far as I know, they have agreed to hold a large business conference in Burgas in June. The employers of the two countries will sign a memorandum at the conference, which is a big step forward,” said Rumen Radev.



According to him, both nations anticipate a closer and more efficient cooperation.



“The Armenian community in Bulgaria not only retained the national identity, but also integrated into Bulgarian society quite successfully and has representatives in the cultural and scientific life of Bulgaria. It is a human bridge between our two countries, which we should strengthen,” said the Bulgarian President.