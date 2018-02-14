Bulgarian President ‘felt at home’ in Yerevan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has said today that the visit of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev “has received very positive feedback from our society”.

“It is one of the cases where you can combine business with pleasure. We have reached several agreements on one hand and on the other, the reaction from our public has shown that Bulgaria and Bulgarians have the respect of Armenian people,” said Serzh Sargsyan during the farewell ceremony.



The Bulgarian President has highlighted that he “felt at home in Yerevan yesterday”.



“I am happy to see that we have invigorated our relations. It is very important to create a good atmosphere in the political field. I can say with certainty that yesterday my conviction that the relationship between our two nations is very warm indeed became stronger,” said Rumen Radev.