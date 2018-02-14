Lukashenko shows unexpected “concern” about Armenia’s security

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has voiced criticism against Russia at the session of the Belarus Security Council.

Lukashenko reproached Russia for modernizing only its national army and fleet and neglecting the needs of CSTO allies.



“We, other CSTO members, are trying to equip our armies and modernize. Everyone is for themselves. Russian leadership does not take it seriously that we need to strengthen national armed forces in more dangerous areas of common defense: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia. This neglect can have painful consequences,” said Lukashenko.



It is worth noting that in recent years the Belarusian President caught the eye with actions that cast doubts over his allied relations with Armenia.



Nagorno Karabakh | 2017-03-28 15:15:57 Lukashenko doesn’t believe “people have decent life in Nagorno-Karabakh”