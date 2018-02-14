Lukashenko shows unexpected “concern” about Armenia’s security

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has voiced criticism against Russia at the session of the Belarus Security Council.
Lukashenko reproached Russia for modernizing only its national army and fleet and neglecting the needs of CSTO allies.
“We, other CSTO members, are trying to equip our armies and modernize. Everyone is for themselves. Russian leadership does not take it seriously that we need to strengthen national armed forces in more dangerous areas of common defense: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia. This neglect can have painful consequences,” said Lukashenko.
It is worth noting that in recent years the Belarusian President caught the eye with actions that cast doubts over his allied relations with Armenia.
In March 2017, he said the following at the meeting with Armenian Ambassador to Belarus Armen Khachatryan:
“It [Nagorno-Karabakh] is not our issue. We have nothing to do there. There are conflicting parties who must handle this issue. I have only one position: people should have a decent life. I don’t believe that people have a decent life in Nagorno-Karabakh today. Is this a decent life when you feel that you can be wounded or killed every day?”
On 28 November 2016, Baku, Lukashenko made a joint statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, which reads in particular:
“The parties attach importance to the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh issue in accordance with the norms of international law, first of all the right of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, as well as the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and OSCE decisions.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.