Armenian President to take part in Munich Security Conference

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will participate in the Munich Security Conference on February 17.

According to the agenda provided by the official website of the conference, Serzh Sargsyan will take part in the panel discussion ‘In or Out? The Countries In-Between Russia and Europe’.



The speakers at the discussion will be Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister of Moldova Pavel Filip, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, and Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council, Parliament of Russia.



President of Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer will perform as the moderator.