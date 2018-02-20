741 views

Armenian FM to meet with Mogherini in Brussels


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On February 21 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will pay a working visit to Brussels.

According to the Armenian MFA, Minister Nalbandian will have a meeting with Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission.

8 key areas of new Armenia-EU agreement


Edward Nalbandian is also set to deliver a speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET).

