We seriously rely on Armenians, Lebanese President says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun said that his visit to Armenia will be mainly focused on strengthening the relations between Armenia and Lebanon.

“The Armenian community has greatly contributed to the development of Lebanon, as well as its prospering. Armenians work seriously in all sectors of activity and responsible circles, and we all rely on them in many issues. We are a large community, and the Armenian part of our population was able to preserve its culture and identity in Lebanon. Of course, we are very proud of this diversity in views and cultures, which helps Lebanon benefit and develop further,” Michel Aoun said during his visit to Yerevan.



President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan remarked that this visit will open a new chapter in bilateral relations.



“Our interstate relations started to develop only 25 years ago, but our peoples have communicated for centuries now. We are very grateful to Lebanese people and authorities for care and warmth that Armenians have always received in Lebanon. Over the time our compatriots have become citizens of Lebanon, preserving their identity and culture at the same time,” the Armenian President said.