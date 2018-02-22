Armenia and Lebanon ‘have each other’s back’

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun has described as ‘positive and constructive’ the talks he has had with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan.

“Our meeting has taken place in a warm, friendly atmosphere, which reflects our strong human connections, the special relationship between the Armenian and Lebanese peoples, and particularly the large numbers of Lebanese citizens with Armenian roots. Many of them work with me as ministers and members of the parliament,” said Michel Aoun.



He has thanked President Sargsyan for supporting Lebanon’s cause in the global arena and assured that Lebanon has Armenia’s back as well.



“We have touched upon the Israeli threats towards Lebanon, which concern our exclusive oil rights in the economic zone and construction of a dividing wall that would reach the disputed areas near our southern border. I have stated that Lebanon defended its land and maritime borders by all legal means and we rely on our friends in the international community regarding this matter and anticipate their assistance in resisting these threats and avoiding an escalation,” stated Michel Aoun.



Armenian President has spoken about the Jerusalem issue, noting that the negotiation process is the most important factor and such issues cannot be resolved by force.



“I am proud that Armenia has managed to have a modest contribution to stability and security of friendly Lebanon through the Armenian peacekeepers engaged in the UNIFIL Mission,” added President Sargsyan.



Michel Aoun has accepted Serzh Sargsyan’s invitation to visit Armenia in autumn and attend the Conference of La Francophonie.