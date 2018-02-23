Armenia welcomes the Netherlands’ motion on the Armenian Genocide

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian has issued a statement on the motion that reaffirmed the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the House of Representatives of the Netherlands.

“We highly appreciate the debates held today in the Parliament of friendly Netherlands and the decisions adopted as the result, which unequivocally reaffirm the recognition of the Armenian Genocide back in 2004. With this step, the Parliament of the Netherlands once again reconfirmed its commitment to universal human values and the noble cause of prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity,” reads the statement.



Reuters reports that before the vote, Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag said that the government would not follow the judgment of the parliament. According to her, “utmost caution” must be in place “when applying the term ‘genocide’ to past events”.



“This cabinet wants to be very careful about relations with Turkey, which have been better,” added Kaag.



The relations between the two countries tensed in 2017, when the Netherlands deported a Turkish minister who had come to campaign among the Dutch Turkish minority for a constitutional referendum in Turkey.