Armenian President: CEPA will be ratified in April

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that Armenia is committed to implementing Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as soon as possible.
President Sargsyan said this at the meeting with Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.
According to Serzh Sargsyan, interdepartmental commission, led by Vice Prime Minister of Armenia, was established to regulate the measures, taken for the efficient implementation of EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities.
President Sargsyan remarked that Armenia will likely ratify CEPA by the end of April. This will give an opportunity to start its temporary implementation particularly in approximation of sectorial directions, until the completion of the ratification by all EU member states.
Toivo Klaar noted that taking into consideration certain specifics, the process of ratification in European countries will take some time. According to him, this will not anyhow prevent the temporary implementation of the agreement between Armenia and the European Union.
EU Special Representative stressed that Armenia sets a perfect example of a country, which can build great relations with the European Union, being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union at the same time.
