475 views

Armenian President: CEPA will be ratified in April


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that Armenia is committed to implementing Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as soon as possible.

President Sargsyan said this at the meeting with Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

Toivo Klaar: Vienna, St Petersburg and Geneva agreements should be implemented


According to Serzh Sargsyan, interdepartmental commission, led by Vice Prime Minister of Armenia, was established to regulate the measures, taken for the efficient implementation of EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities.

President Sargsyan remarked that Armenia will likely ratify CEPA by the end of April. This will give an opportunity to start its temporary implementation particularly in approximation of sectorial directions, until the completion of the ratification by all EU member states.

Corruption, business, migration and ANPP in EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities


Toivo Klaar noted that taking into consideration certain specifics, the process of ratification in European countries will take some time. According to him, this will not anyhow prevent the temporary implementation of the agreement between Armenia and the European Union.

8 key areas of new Armenia-EU agreement


EU Special Representative stressed that Armenia sets a perfect example of a country, which can build great relations with the European Union, being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union at the same time.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Special report | February 23, 2018 16:56
Robert Carreau: Environmental Iron Man in Mining Industry

Foreign Policy | February 23, 2018 16:05
Armenian President: CEPA will be ratified in April

Foreign Policy | February 23, 2018 09:20
Armenia welcomes the Netherlands’ motion on the Armenian Genocide
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018