Dariga Nazarbayeva proposes Tigran Sargsyan to create “Eurasian “Euronews””

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Dariga Nazarbayeva, daughter of the President of Kazakhstan, proposed Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan to discuss the possibility of creating TV channel for EAEU by analogy with Euronews.

According to EEC press service, at the meeting on February 27 in Moscow Tigran Sargsyan and Chairperson for Kazakhstan’s Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security Dariga Nazarbayeva discussed “issues of Eurasian integrity and opportunities for strengthening informative support for EAEU.”



Arguing her proposal about creation of Eurasian Euronews, Dariga Nazarbayeva said:



“We need to let people of our countries know how exactly they will benefit from international agreements and contracts that we are signing.”



Mediamax notes that Armenian presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian was among the co-founders of the annual Eurasian Media Forum in Astana, and Dariga Nazarbayeva was the Chairman of the Organizing Committee.