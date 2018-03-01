Georgian Prime Minister to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will arrive in Armenia for a state visit on March 2.
He will have meetings with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan in the framework of this visit.
Kvirikashvili and Karapetyan will have a private conversation at the government, which is to be followed by a meeting in extended format between the delegations. After the talks, the two Prime Ministers will issue statements regarding the results of the meeting.
Giorgi Kvirikashvili will visit the Armenian Genocide memorial Tsitsernakaberd and pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Genocide.
He is also expected to pay a visit to Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.