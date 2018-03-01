Georgian Prime Minister to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will arrive in Armenia for a state visit on March 2.

He will have meetings with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan in the framework of this visit.



Kvirikashvili and Karapetyan will have a private conversation at the government, which is to be followed by a meeting in extended format between the delegations. After the talks, the two Prime Ministers will issue statements regarding the results of the meeting.



Giorgi Kvirikashvili will visit the Armenian Genocide memorial Tsitsernakaberd and pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Genocide.



He is also expected to pay a visit to Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.