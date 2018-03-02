635 views

Georgian PM arrives in Armenia


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili arrived with an official visit to Armenia today.

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan welcomed his counterpart at Zvartnots Airport.

The official ceremony of welcoming was followed by a visit to Armenian government, where Armenian-Georgian negotiations will be held first in tete-a-tete and then extended formats.

