Armenia and Georgian PMs agreed to boost contacts between young people

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian and Georgian Prime Ministers Karen Karapetyan and Giorgi Kvirikashvili have made statements after concluding the negotiations in Yerevan today.

We present the most noteworthy parts of the statements.



Karen Karapetyan highlights trust and good mood



“The Armenian-Georgian relations continue to develop in the atmosphere of mutual trust. Today, as always, our meeting passed in a very warm and constructive atmosphere. We have discussed both bilateral relations and regional issues. Additionally, we have agreed to take steps with a view to boosting communication between young people in our two friendly countries.



Karen Karapetyan Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Giorgi Kvirikashvili remarks on Armenia’s economic growth

Giorgi Kvirikashvili Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Giorgi Kvirikashvili talks regional relations and Armenia-EU ties