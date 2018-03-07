UN Office to Armenia has new Resident Coordinator

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Armenia Shombi Sharp handed copies of his credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian.

Minister Nalbandian highly appreciated the efficient cooperation between the Armenian government and the United Nations Office in Armenia.



The meeting covered UN Sustainable Development Goals, which according to the sides, Armenia is actively implementing.



The sides also touched upon the preparation works ahead of the Summit of La Francophonie to be held in Yerevan this October.