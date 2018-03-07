UN Office to Armenia has new Resident Coordinator

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Armenia Shombi Sharp handed copies of his credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian.
Minister Nalbandian highly appreciated the efficient cooperation between the Armenian government and the United Nations Office in Armenia.
The meeting covered UN Sustainable Development Goals, which according to the sides, Armenia is actively implementing.
The sides also touched upon the preparation works ahead of the Summit of La Francophonie to be held in Yerevan this October.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.