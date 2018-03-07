Lyon Mayor “starts a new chapter” in Armenia-France relations

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan is certain that newly-elected Lyon Mayor Georges Kepenekian will invest his experience and abilities in strengthening the friendship between the Armenian and French peoples.

President Sargsyan has made that statement today and congratulated Mr. Kepenekian on receiving the Gold Medal of Yerevan Mayor.



Serzh Sargsyan has highlighted that friendship has no borders and Armenia and France are always ready to expand cooperation and strengthen the bilateral relations.



Georges Kepenekian has noted that he included experts from different fields in his delegation, hoping they will help him develop diverse collaboration in Armenia, thus starting a new chapter in the relations between Yerevan and Lyon and between the two friendly countries.



Mr. Kepenekian has also shared his appreciation for the “productive meetings” he has had during the visit to Armenia and the agreements on cooperation that his delegation has reached in several sectors.