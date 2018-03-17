717 views

Yerevan discusses “20 Deliverables for 2020” document


Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Karen Nazaryan
Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Yerevan hosted the discussion of Public Administration Reform Panel within the frames of Eastern Partnership Platform 1.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Karen Nazaryan emphasized that this is the first meeting after the start of the review of EaP architecture, which took place in Brussels a few days ago.

Karen Nazaryan noted that “20 Deliverables for 2020” document, approved at the  Eastern Partnership Summit, is a milestone, which will lead all the processes within the joint agenda of EaP.

Touching upon Armenia-EU ties, he remarked that the efficient implementation of the provisions of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will significantly influence the functioning of Armenia’s public and government.

