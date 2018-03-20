634 views

Armenian MFA ranked at 19 by Twiplomacy



Yerevan/Mediamax/. The official Twitter account of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been ranked at 19 by Twiplomacy.

Twiplomacy studies the use of Twitter by the leaders of almost all states and international organizations.

Armenian MFA joined Twitter in March 2012 and has over 33,000 followers at the moment.

Russian Foreign Ministry tops the Twiplomacy list of 50 Best Connected World Leaders 2017 and is followed by the official account of the European Union. The United Kingdom account is ranked third.

The bottom of the list is occupied by the foreign ministries of Bulgaria and Singapore.

