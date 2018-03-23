Trump’s new national security advisor once urged more US support for Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. US President Donald Trump has appointed a new National Security Adviser - former Under Secretary of State, former US Ambassador to UN John Bolton, who is the third person to take that position in Trump administration.

John Bolton is one of the most famous neoconservatives in America and is considered among main “architects” of the Iraq war of 2003. Bolton also frequently voiced harsh criticism towards Iran and Russia.



Mediamax archives contain just one mention of John Bolton’s contacts with Armenian officials.



In September 2003, New York, Bolton met with Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan. During the meeting, held in the framework of the UN General Assembly, Oskanyan and Bolton discussed issues related to non-proliferation of weapons and the International Criminal Court.



In 2011, retired John Bolton remarked that USA should review the approach to Azerbaijan and provide the country more support because of Russia’s intent to restore its positions in the region.



He also noted that the United States had to pay closer attention to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



It is worth reminding that in April 2017, Brookings Institution Senior Research Fellow Fiona Hill took the position of Special Assistant to the U.S. President and Senior Director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council.

