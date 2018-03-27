EU concerns receive no answers at talks with Turkey

Yerevan /Mediamax/. European Council President Donald Tusk has told the press that EU has not received the answers to the concerns raised during the talks with Turkish president in Bulgaria.

The EU-Turkey summit has taken place on March 26 in Varna.



“I raised all our concerns, as you know it was a long list. If you are asking me if we achieved some solutions or compromises - my answer is: no,” Reuters quote Tusk’s statement.



“Our position is clear - only progress on these issues will allow us to improve EU-Turkey relations, including the accession process,” added Tusk. However, he has observed that “while our relationship is going through difficult times, in areas where we do cooperate, we cooperate well”.



Turkish President Recep Erdogan has also commented on the results of the Varna summit, saying, “We hope to have left the difficult times with the EU behind.”



He has noted, “Turkey and the EU are long-term strategic partners. It would be a serious mistake for the bloc to push Turkey out of its enlargement politics”.