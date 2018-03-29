U.S. to keep assistance funding for Armenia on current level

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The U.S. Embassy in Armenia has stated that the level of U.S. assistance funding for Armenia will remain.

“Given that the bill signed by President Trump earlier this month maintains foreign assistance spending at a level similar to last year, indications are positive that a robust level of assistance funding for Armenia will remain. We will keep the Armenian government and people informed as the spending discussions continue in Washington,” the embassy informed.



“Recent reports that the funding plan eliminates all foreign assistance to Armenia are wrong and based on a misunderstanding of the U.S. budget process. Funding for Armenia was not specifically required by Congress through an earmark, but it has not been so for several years. This lack of an earmark does not mean Armenia will receive no foreign assistance. The decision on how to divide funding for Europe and Eurasia - including how much foreign assistance will be allocated to Armenia and for what programs - is currently under discussion in the State Department and USAID,” reads the statement.



The embassy has also noted that U.S. foreign assistance spending in Armenia has been rising in recent years, with funding reaching almost USD 23 million in 2017.



USAID is currently managing a portfolio that is valued at USD 70 million and spans 28 different activities.