Putin, Erdogan and S-400

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan have discussed the delivery of Russian S-400 missile systems to Turkey at the joint press conference of the presidents on April 3 in Ankara.

We quote several parts of the statements that Russian and Turkish leaders have made on the topic.



Erdogan



“This decision (on the purchase of S-400 – Mediamax) was an independent decision by Turkey. Our dear friend, the Russian Federation, responded affirmatively to our request, and we reached an agreement on delivery of S-400. That is done and dusted. Now the missiles are in production. It should also be noted that Russia has reduced the term of delivery of these missiles to our country.”



Putin



“As for the reduction of supply time, it was done by the request of our Turkish partners and friends. We have stepped up the production and agreed on prices, which is very important.”



***



Vladimir Putin has also made the following statement at the press conference:



“Turkey is a priority, very reliable partner for us. That concerns as well the adherence to our agreements on a range of large regional problems that we face and would like to be solved. I see no issues today that would hinder further development of the relations with the Republic of Turkey.”