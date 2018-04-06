‘Romantic’ relations with US need to become more practical, envoy says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to U.S. Grigor Hovhannissian has noted that “our countries have very friendly, warm and slightly romantic relations”.

He has made that remark during the interview to This Is America & The World program, where he has spoken about Armenian history and culture, foreign policy, and the Armenians living outside of the republic.



Ambassador Hovhannissian has noted that USA has been critical for Armenians’ survival as a nation.



“The United States has been very generous to the newly independent Republic of Armenia. Armenia receives many investments from U.S. We embrace the same values. We represent Western civilization in our part of the world. America is very appealing to Armenians as a country with liberalism in trade, exchange, education,” said the Ambassador.



He has remarked that IT and high tech are the engines of the Armenian economy and added that agriculture and mining have a large share in it as well.



“We mainly focus on developing a knowledge-based economy,” he said.



Touching on his ambition and priorities, Grigor Hovhannisian has stated:



“Our perceptions and expectations are still very romantic. I want them to be more practical. The Unites States is not a country, compared to Armenia, but a universe. As a small country with small economy, we need to find angles to interact more strategically. The ambition is very big: we want to work with academia, with major science centers, Silicon Valley, and investment community.”



According to the ambassador, the next level in Armenia-U.S. relations would be more intensity in economic cooperation and security. He has reminded that Armenia works very closely with U.S. in peacekeeping operations.