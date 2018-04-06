Edward Nalbandian attends CIS ministerial meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian has attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Minsk today.

The Armenian MFA has informed that the ministers have approved over a dozen draft decisions for development of cooperation between CIS countries.



The parties have also touched upon “100 ideas for CIS” project, which is aimed at engaging young people in resolution of relevant problems in CIS member states.



The next meeting of the foreign ministers of CIS countries will convene in September 2018.