Lavrov talks Armenia-EU relations and the “false choice”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Armenia demonstrates through its own example that “it makes sense to develop relations on all fronts”.
He has made that remark while answering the questions from the Armenian media. Answers are published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.
“It is wrong to put the countries of the post-Soviet space before a false choice to side either with the West or Russia. It is an ideologically charged, completely politicized approach. I believe the fact that Armenia has insisted on this kind of relations with EU, which include recognition of the country’s rights and commitments in other integration processes as an element of the signed documents, is a step in the right direction.
In order to avoid derogating Armenia, Azerbaijan or other Eastern Partnership members from their rights, the EU needs to renounce the faulty logic of “either us or them”, which has already led to the events of 2014 in Ukraine. That equals to robbing a nation of the opportunity to develop comprehensive, full-fledged cooperation with all its neighbors,” said Sergey Lavrov.
Russia’s Foreign Minister has an optimistic outlook on the future of the EAEU-EU relations.
“Although that future is quite a long way ahead, life will make the parties move towards each other gradually. I am certain that Armenia representative Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, will facilitate that process,” said Lavrov.
