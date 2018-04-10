Lavrov talks Armenia-EU relations and the “false choice”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Armenia demonstrates through its own example that “it makes sense to develop relations on all fronts”.

He has made that remark while answering the questions from the Armenian media. Answers are published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.



“It is wrong to put the countries of the post-Soviet space before a false choice to side either with the West or Russia. It is an ideologically charged, completely politicized approach. I believe the fact that Armenia has insisted on this kind of relations with EU, which include recognition of the country’s rights and commitments in other integration processes as an element of the signed documents, is a step in the right direction.



