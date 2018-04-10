Lavrov talks why breakthrough failed 7 years ago in Kazan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the meeting of Presidents of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Kazan in summer of 2011 "allowed hoping for serious positive results”.

He has made that remark while answering the questions from the Armenian media. Answers are published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.



“The work that we implemented from 2009 to 2011 was, in fact, quite intensive. Presidents of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan met for nearly 10 times. Yet another meeting set in Kazan allowed hoping for some serious positive results, as draft documents, which the Russian side prepared in cooperation with Co-chairs from U.S. and France, provided for, in our view, all the concerns of Baku and Yerevan in a balanced way. Nonetheless, during the summit additional questions and comments appeared. It happens sometimes, so this is not a tragedy for us. The efforts will go on. I am convinced that a number of points from so-called “Kazan document” are still relevant.



