Armenia to apply CEPA provisionally

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Garen Nazarian has stated that once Armenia completes ratification of the new Armenia-EU agreements and notifies the EU, it will be possible to apply the agreement provisionally.

According to Nazarian, the corresponding clause will allow observing the majority of provisions in the agreement before the EU member states complete internal procedures necessary for the agreement to come into force.



Garen Nazarian has stressed that the EU members have frequently voiced their readiness and political will to ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia (CEPA), and Estonia has become the first EU country where it has come into force.



Deputy Foreign Minister has added that Armenia’s diplomatic missions work consistently in the EU countries to facilitate the ratification of CEPA, but each state has different internal procedures for that process.