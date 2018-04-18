Belarus to supply rocket systems to Azerbaijan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Belarus plans to supply Azerbaijan with 10 Polonez multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in 2018, Kommersant reports today.

According to the newspaper’s source in the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, “the papers are in the final stage of completion and the client is finishing with the financial matters”.

Kommersant notes that “the Polonez project started in the background of the Moscow-Minsk disagreement around the supply of Russia’s Iskander missile systems, which dragged on since 2012”.

“Lukashenko did not get what he wanted and ordered to manufacture a Belarusian system that would be equal to Iskander. It is extremely difficult to do so from scratch and in a short period of time, so Belarus purchased and later localized Chinese A200 missiles at an electrical engineering factory in Minsk,” Kommersant reports.

It is worth noting that Alexander Lukashenko has made frequent statements with direct or subtle support for Azerbaijan, although Armenia and Belarus are allies within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).





