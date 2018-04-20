Erikas Petrikas: I will always be a good friend of Armenians

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia Erikas Petrikas, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia.
“President Sarkissian attached special importance to the significant efforts of the Ambassador, as well as his contribution to the development of Armenian-Lithuanian relations. Erikas Petrikas noted that he will always be a good friend of the Armenian people,” Armenian presidential press service informed.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.