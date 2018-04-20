Erikas Petrikas: I will always be a good friend of Armenians

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia Erikas Petrikas, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

“President Sarkissian attached special importance to the significant efforts of the Ambassador, as well as his contribution to the development of Armenian-Lithuanian relations. Erikas Petrikas noted that he will always be a good friend of the Armenian people,” Armenian presidential press service informed.