420 views

Erikas Petrikas: I will always be a good friend of Armenians


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia Erikas Petrikas, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

“President Sarkissian attached special importance to the significant efforts of the Ambassador, as well as his contribution to the development of Armenian-Lithuanian relations. Erikas Petrikas noted that he will always be a good friend of the Armenian people,” Armenian presidential press service informed.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | April 20, 2018 17:59
Erikas Petrikas: I will always be a good friend of Armenians

Politics | April 20, 2018 17:12
Karen Karapetyan presents his new responsibilities

Politics | April 20, 2018 17:05
Another 4 ministers reappointed
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe