Russia will not interfere in Armenia, says Putin’s spokesperson

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov has stated today that "the events in Armenia related to the opposition actions are domestic affairs of the country”.

“Hypothetical discussions about a possible intervention by Russia are inappropriate. This is an exclusively domestic business of Armenia, that is all I can say,” said the Kremlin representative when asked if Russia sees a threat of destabilization in the region because of the protests in Armenia.



“Why would Moscow interfere? These hypothetical discussions are absolutely inappropriate,” TASS quotes Peskov.



He has noted he cannot say for certain if Armenia requested Kremlin’s consultation regarding the situation. He has reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Armen Sarkissian and Serzh Sargsyan on their election as President and Prime Minister respectively.