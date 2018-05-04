Armenian President receives ambassadors from Arabic countries

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassadors of United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Lebanon, as well as Chargés d’Affaires of Kuwait and Iraq.

According to the Armenian presidential press service, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation, especially issues on expansion of economic collaboration.

Armen Sarkissian expressed his gratitude to the diplomats for the warm welcome that Armenian communities receive in their countries, which allows them not only to preserve their identity but also develop and actively participate in political and social-economic lives in these countries.

The ambassadors attached importance to President Sarkissian’s efforts in the settlement of recent situation in Armenia.