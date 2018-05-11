Angela Merkel congratulates Armenia’s new PM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan with the appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia and wished "achievements and continuous success”.
“As a reliable partner, the Federal Republic of Germany will continue assisting Armenia in the modernization and reform process and facilitating the strengthening of good bilateral relations and peaceful development of the region.
I particularly welcome the fact that all participants of recent political developments have demonstrated a great sense of responsibility for the Armenian people,” said Angela Merkel.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.