Angela Merkel congratulates Armenia’s new PM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan with the appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia and wished "achievements and continuous success”.

“As a reliable partner, the Federal Republic of Germany will continue assisting Armenia in the modernization and reform process and facilitating the strengthening of good bilateral relations and peaceful development of the region.



I particularly welcome the fact that all participants of recent political developments have demonstrated a great sense of responsibility for the Armenian people,” said Angela Merkel.