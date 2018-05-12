Armenia kicks off Europe Day festivities

May 11 has marked the launch of festivities dedicated to the Europe Day in Armenia.

“Europe Day is a celebration of common values. Through this holiday, we address the young generation, people who are concerned with the future of Armenia. We will be happy to see they tie that future with European values,” Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski said at the opening ceremony.



In addition, the ambassador has noted that “Armenia’s youth has showed during recent events that they believe in those values - democracy, the rule of law, human rights, fair judiciary, elimination of corruption, social harmony”. Touching on cooperation with the newly formed Armenian government in this context, Ambassador Switalski has stated that the EU is ready to work with it.



The Europa Day festivities will be held until June 2 in six cities of Armenia. The programme will kick off with an open-air event in Ijevan on May 12. Hrazdan will be the next to host the festivities, on May 13. The other cities to take part in the programme are Vanadzor (May 19), Gyumri (May 20), Kapan (May 26), and Yeghegnadzor (May 27). The final event will take place in Yerevan on June 2.



Attendees of these festivities will be able to learn more about the programs that the EU funds in Armenia, enjoy good music, take part in contests and win prizes, as well as try national dishes of different European countries.