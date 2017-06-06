Edward Djerejian: Capitalize on Armenian identity

Edward Djerejian is the Director of the James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy at Rice University. He is one of the most distinguished and experienced diplomats in the U.S – he has worked with the administration of 8 presidents of the United States.



As in 2016, Edward Djerejian was the guest of the Aurora Prize Ceremony held in Yerevan on May, 2017. Ambassador Djerejian kindly agreed to share some thoughts with Mediamax.



Moment of transition



This is a moment of transition in international politics. We have a new administration in Washington which is still in the process of formulating its foreign policy.



But no matter what the international environment is, Armenia should still have a goal of situating itself in a position where it can conduct policies that promote its national interests both North-South, East-West.



That should still be a constant of Armenian policy because of its geographical location, and geography is destiny in politics in many ways.



Capitalize on identity



It’s very important for Armenia to capitalize on its identity as a small country with little natural resources, but a very intelligent population and with an ability to become a regional hub – be it a high-tech, be it for a financial trade.



Look at countries like South Korea, which very much like Armenia. They had no natural resources, but they created a driving economy based on the entrepreneurship of their people. They promoted the private sector, investments, focusing on high-tech and establishing very important financial and trade relationships in the region and the world.



Armenia should look at countries like that as a model. It’s a hopeful scenario for going forward.



Erdogan and his new power



When the AKP (the Justice and Development Party) came to power in Turkey, it was a model of an Islamist party ruling over a secular country and promoting a very decent economic growth and establishing relations regionally and internationally.



When Erdogan went to Cairo, I’ll never forget it, he made a statement saying that all governments should be equally distant from all religions. This was an Islamist leader saying that, and he was really the poster boy of what a Muslim majority country could be in balancing the culture of Islam with the secular government.



And now we see how that situation shapes so dramatically. Erdogan has now become very powerful in Turkey. And it is now to be determined what he is going to do with this power, what directions he is going to go into. Is this going to give him a great deal of self-confidence that he can use Turkey as a country that can promote regional peace and security, or will it be different power? Nobody knows. But that will affect Armenia a great deal.



Edward Djerejian Photo: Aurora

Putin, Trump and South Caucasus

From conflict management to conflict resolution

Leaders make policy