Davit Tonoyan: People believe in us

The Armenian rescuers celebrate professional holiday on September 4. Mediamax talked to Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on this occasion.



- Mr Tonoyan, you took the position of Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations (MES) nearly half a year ago. I guess this time was enough to get acquainted with the system and detect its strengths and weaknesses. Could you introduce them?



- I will answer in Aesop’s style: the source of our strengths and weaknesses is the personnel.



We have highly professional and dedicated specialists in all sectors. We also have some unqualified people with no place in our sector, and they already know it well.



Implementation of progressive systemic reforms is the most efficient way of working with staff. Urgent issues on Armenian government’s agenda also involve these reforms, conditioned by modern challenges.



I would not like to sound ambitious, but we have succeeded in forming trust among the people. The society now believes in soonest response from 911. It is not a coincidence that 911 service received more than 1mn 55k calls in the first half of 2017, and none was unanswered.



By the way, structure reforms were also conditioned by the fact that many departments have the same function, while their work is uncoordinated. So, such departments are in urgent need of reforms.



- It seems that you aim at changing our stereotyped conception of MES as mainly a reactive structure, trying to transform it into a more proactive system.



- Our response to emergency situations includes reduction of natural and manmade disaster risk, assessment, prevention and elimination of potential consequences. In other words, we have incorporated a new management culture: disaster management system (risk reduction, resistance, elimination of consequences), which is gradually moving towards electronic platforms.



Davit Tonoyan Photo: MES

