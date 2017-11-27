Karen Karapetyan: Lying is never an option

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s exclusive interview to Mediamax



- Prime Minister, your bio is available on the official web page of the Armenian government, but it contains points and episodes, which we do not know well or are not familiar with at all. I’d like today to “shed light” on your biography. Your first workplace was Computer Center of the Department of State Planning of Armenian SSR. What were your responsibilities?



- I worked at the Department of State Planning for 4 years. This was a great organization with real scientific ecosystem involving a number of very talented people.



We were responsible for forecasts on the Armenian economy, using interesting mathematical methods and models.



I received my PhD during my work at the center. Sectoral and regional developments of Armenian economy were very often divergent. I was trying to elaborate solutions, which would allow providing balance between the development of certain economic sectors and the regions.



- Has your experience back then somehow influenced your current activities?



- All the knowledge and experience that you gain in life are always useful regardless of the domain. When I was studying at the Faculty of Informatics and Applied Mathematics of Yerevan State University, I could not even imagine that I would be applying my knowledge at the university in the sphere of energy. For example, I used my skills in warehouse management for solving dispatcherization issues at Armenergo.



