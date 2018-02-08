Igor Khalatian: We wish to help those who decide to stay in Armenia

On February 5 Science and Technology Angels Network (STAN), created by the initiative of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST), started its operation in Armenia. This initiative unites 18 investors and entrepreneurs of Armenian descent from Armenia and other countries.



Among Co-chairs of STAN is Vice-President of Oracle and founder of a number of startups Igor Khalatian, who climbed Mount Everest in 2002.



Mediamax talked to Igor Khalatian on STAN and prospects of IT development in Armenia.



Why did you decide to join STAN and what issues you hope to tackle with the help of this network?



I’ve been in this sphere for a long time now, and I observed that there is a lot of talent in Armenian IT.



Whenever I come to Armenia, many people approach saying: “We have this idea, how can we take it to the next level?” And I understand that some people have really great ideas, they are very good software developers, but they are lacking some components for really being successful: different aspects in patent law, sells, marketing, etc.



