Armen Sarkissian: I am ready to be an ally for the youth

The exclusive interview of RPA-nominated presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian with Mediamax



Mr. Sarkissian, the reports about your meetings in Armenia and Diaspora often mention that you introduce your vision of future Armenia. That vision is meant to be long-term, but I want to ask you about the foreseeable future. If you are elected president, you will serve a 7-year term. What Armenia would you like to see in 2025?



I would like to see a young Armenia, and I don’t just mean active involvement of the youth in state governance. I wish to see an Armenia young in heart, with a 21st century spirit.



Some people believe that along with being a great value, our rich history could be a hindrance too and that we get lost in the past instead of looking forward. How can Armenians find the ‘golden mean’?



History and heritage are the greatest values, but we should live in the future. We don’t grow if we life in memories. Undoubtedly, the past and our heritage are important, but the past should not be a way of living.



Everything starts from vision - for individuals, organizations, and states. If you don’t have a vision, if you don’t know where you are taking the country, you cannot have a modern state.



Armen Sarkissian Photo: Mediamax

