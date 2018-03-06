Henriette Vamberg: I understand people’s passion for Yerevan

A group of representatives from Gehl Architects, an urban research and design consulting company based in Denmark, has recently visited Yerevan. The Yerevan Municipality invited them to discuss urban development opportunities in Yerevan. Gehl works in more than 250 cities in over 50 countries, it has been in charge of urban planning in Copenhagen, New York, Moscow, San Francisco and other big cities. Is Yerevan going to be one of them?



Mediamax talked to Gehl Architects Partner & Managing Director Henriette Vamberg on possible cooperation and her preliminary impressions on the Armenian capital.



Ms Vamberg, you have proposed projects for cities such as London, Moscow, Istanbul, Sydney. What is your impression of Yerevan?



We had a very nice visit to Armenia. I think we were especially taken by the culture of the city and by people, as they were very friendly and open. Yerevan has a very strong city plan and a structure. Although there was no leaf on the trees when we visited, it was quite green. A lot of street trees and many parks were in the city, and of course the mountains in the background were great. I think there are a lot of amenities and a very strong street pattern. The basic structure and heights of the city are quite uniform.



Gehl's focus is creating cities for people. How comfortable do you think life in Yerevan currently is to its residents? Do you think it is possible to make Yerevan a city for everybody?



I definitely believe that there can be improvements in Yerevan. I think all cities have different challenges. The challenge of Yerevan is how to balance the transport in a good way. Specifically, the pedestrian environment should feel in a safe place where it is comfortable to walk.



Therefore, I think that is an issue that we found worthwhile to look at in the future. Besides, there is a challenge with the amount of parking and a placement of parking. One of the potentials is that Yerevan has a strong street network and in that way if you can make the streets operate as a system it is easier to deal with different transport challenges.



Since you are from the most bike friendly city in the world, I assume one of the obvious differences between Yerevan and Copenhagen for you was the lack of bicycles and cycling, instead you could find only streets overwhelmed by cars.



Sometimes when we come out and speak for other cities, we meet the skepticism around bicycling, saying it is too hilly, or too windy, or it is so cold to cycle, it is not our culture… We meet this in a number of cities and I think it often points to an underdeveloped cycle culture and perhaps a little bit a limited understanding of bicycling.



Henriette Vamberg Photo: Adam McLean