450 shots are released in the direction of Armenian positions

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On the night of December 15 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 30 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying assault rifles and machine guns.
About 450 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (2 shells) in the Northeastern (Martakert) defense area.
The situation on Line of Contact is relatively calm now.
