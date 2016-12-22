Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 35 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the night of December 18 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 35 times on several parts of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
About 500 shots from different automatic weapons and 34 shots from sniper rifles were released in the direction of Armenian positions.
Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army mostly refrained from returning fire.
