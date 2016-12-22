Azerbaijan commits about 40 ceasefire violations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the night of December 19 Azerbaijan committed about 40 ceasefire violations on the Life of Contact with NKR, using firearms of different calibers.
More than 1200 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions.
Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army did not return fire.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.