1203 views

Increase in ceasefire violations is observed


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Increase in ceasefire violations was registered on the night of December 20 almost in all directions of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, expect for the Northern part (Gyulistan).

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 40 times, releasing about 1000 shots in the direction of Armenian positions, applying machine guns, NSV (Утес) weapons and snipers rifles including.

Vanguards units of NKR Defense Army returned fire only in case of strict necessity.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 14:22
Armenia already uses counter-UAV stations

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 13:03
Armenian Government creates Center of Strategic Initiatives

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 12:27
Armenian Government approves development strategy for military industry
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2016