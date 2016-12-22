Increase in ceasefire violations is observed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Increase in ceasefire violations was registered on the night of December 20 almost in all directions of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, expect for the Northern part (Gyulistan).

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 40 times, releasing about 1000 shots in the direction of Armenian positions, applying machine guns, NSV (Утес) weapons and snipers rifles including.



Vanguards units of NKR Defense Army returned fire only in case of strict necessity.