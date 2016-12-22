Most intensive violations are observed in Martuni

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On the night of December 21 Azerbaijan continued violating the ceasefire regime on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons of different caliber.

Most intensive violations were registered in the direction of Martuni, where sniper rifles were applied in addition to assault rifles and machine guns.



Overall, Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime along the entire Line of Contact for 45 times, releasing more than 800 shots in the direction of Armenian positions.